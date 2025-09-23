Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,032,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,946 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

