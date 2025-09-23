Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 2,084 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

