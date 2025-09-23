Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after buying an additional 1,750,900 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,516.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,259,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

