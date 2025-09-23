Argentarii LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Argentarii LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

