KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after buying an additional 230,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.62.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

