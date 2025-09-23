Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

