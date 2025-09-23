Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

CALF opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

