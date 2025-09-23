E&G Advisors LP Sells 140 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $322.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $323.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

