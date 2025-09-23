Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Bay Capital Advisors LLC

Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 10.5% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.4% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5%

QQQ stock opened at $602.20 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $602.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $573.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.