Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,447 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $412.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.60.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

