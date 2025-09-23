McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 356 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average is $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

