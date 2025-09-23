Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in RTX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE RTX opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.92. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $161.26.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

