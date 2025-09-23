Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 4,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
