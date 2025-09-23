Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 4,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.