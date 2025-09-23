Family Investment Center Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 302.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

