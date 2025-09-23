NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Buy Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock worth $698,280,697. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

