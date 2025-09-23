Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by President Capital

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at President Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. CLSA began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Stock Up 0.8%

Cameco stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

