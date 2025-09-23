MCF Advisors LLC Sells 4,224 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

MCF Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

