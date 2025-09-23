Bfsg LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 350.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of T opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

