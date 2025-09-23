CRA Financial Services LLC Has $264,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

