Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Posts Earnings Results

Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 85.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Shares of SMIN traded down GBX 43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,335. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,342.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,143.45. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,514.66 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,550. The company has a market cap of £7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,632.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55.

In other news, insider Roland Carter purchased 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.99. Also, insider Richard Howes purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,340 per share, with a total value of £1,778.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

