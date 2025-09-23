Optima Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Optima Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 124.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $140,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

