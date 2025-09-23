Unified Investment Management Trims Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Unified Investment Management decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,886.36. The trade was a 1.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MDU stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

