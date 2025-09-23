Unified Investment Management Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Unified Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Teradata were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Teradata by 153.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Teradata by 23.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 150.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.78. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

