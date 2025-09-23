Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.87.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $471.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.53 and a 200-day moving average of $370.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $473.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

