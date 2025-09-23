Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.28.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.