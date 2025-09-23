Kure Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $459.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

