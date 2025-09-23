Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 161.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $281.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.63 and a 200-day moving average of $259.65. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.30 and a 52 week high of $296.72.

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,063 shares of company stock worth $302,955 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.48.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

