Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,479 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 471.5% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 149,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

