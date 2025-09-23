West Oak Capital LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SCHD stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.