Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $252.70 Million Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,235 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 7.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $252,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE SPOT opened at $737.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $362.31 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $693.62 and a 200 day moving average of $655.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

