Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 to GBX 300 in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 price target on shares of Kooth in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 365.
Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.03) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kooth will post 12.9798903 earnings per share for the current year.
