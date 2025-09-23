Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 to GBX 300 in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 price target on shares of Kooth in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 365.

Get Kooth alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kooth

Kooth Stock Down 7.1%

KOO opened at GBX 139.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £49.98 million, a P/E ratio of 663.90 and a beta of 0.71. Kooth has a 12 month low of GBX 120 and a 12 month high of GBX 346.

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.03) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kooth will post 12.9798903 earnings per share for the current year.

Kooth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.