Tepp RIA LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Tepp RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 0.7% of Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 75.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.