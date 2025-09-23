Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stake Lifted by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

