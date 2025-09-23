Covea Finance Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Covea Finance grew its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average of $111.92.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.