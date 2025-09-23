Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $614.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.13 and its 200 day moving average is $549.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.