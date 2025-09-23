Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Position Raised by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.8% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average of $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

