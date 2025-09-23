Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.7%

USB stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

