Boyd Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

