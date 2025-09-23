Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average is $168.19. The company has a market cap of $252.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

