Comparing Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) & Imation (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Imation (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Imation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $111.82 million 1.25 $12.13 million $1.24 26.12 Imation $100,000.00 9.00 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Imation.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Finward Bancorp and Imation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Imation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Finward Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Imation.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imation has a beta of 6.42, indicating that its share price is 542% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Imation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 5.23% 3.45% 0.26% Imation N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Imation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Imation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Imation

(Get Free Report)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.