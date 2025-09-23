iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,501 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $95,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 383,928 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after buying an additional 78,291 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.