Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

