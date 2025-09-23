Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARE. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.54, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,306,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,873,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,863,000 after acquiring an additional 181,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,407,000 after acquiring an additional 82,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,011,000 after acquiring an additional 528,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,959,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.