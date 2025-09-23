CGN Advisors LLC Sells 33,066 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,066 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 536,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

