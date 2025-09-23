Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1%

Deere & Company stock opened at $468.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

