iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Acquired by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,365.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1636 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.