Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

