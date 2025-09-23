Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of QLTA opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.37.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

