Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 10,811 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $56.45.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.