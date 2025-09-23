Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 13,572 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Family Investment Center Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 5.0% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $73.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

